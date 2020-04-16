Roper: 15 new patients tested positive for COVID-19; on-site testing now happening at two facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Roper Saint Francis Healthcare said 15 new patients have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 182.

Ten of the 182 patients are being cared for in two of their hospitals.

Meanwhile, Roper St. Francis Healthcare is now testing for COVID-19 at two of its hospitals and getting results back within 45 minutes.

Officials say on-site testing is happening at Roper Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital for patients who come to the Emergency Department and are being admitted, as well as inpatients who are suspected of having the virus.

Since they began testing on Wednesday, their lab team has run tests for 19 patients and are training teammates at hospitals in Berkeley County and Mount Pleasant.

They expect to go live with on-site testing that those facilities next week.

According to Roper, the on-site testing means caregivers will have results faster and can make more informed decisions on how to treat patients, and it means more protective personal equipment will be preserved for caregivers of confirmed COVID-19 patients.

RSFH was able to secure the equipment and associated information system resources necessary to begin testing thanks to the generous support of the Medical Society of South Carolina, one of the healthcare system’s two partners.