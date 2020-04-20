Roper: 6 new patients test positive for COVID-19, 1 new coronavirus-related death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare says six new patients have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 189.

Officials with Roper said a patient who had the coronavirus died over the weekend. Seven total Roper patients have died from the virus.

Roper says they are seeing a decline in local demand for COVID-19 testing.

Healthcare workers tested 46 patients on Saturday and Sunday at their drive-thru testing site on Rivers Avenue.

Half of those tests were for clearance ahead of scheduled operations later this week.