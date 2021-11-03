Roper Hospital to move off the Charleston peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper Hospital announced Wednesday it will move off the Charleston peninsula.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare laid out its strategic plan through 2030 this week, and a focus of that path forward included moving the hospital from its Calhoun Street location.

Leaders say the move would allow patients to “easily access care closer to where they live and work.”

The new building will be the fourth location for Roper Hospital since it opened downtown back in 1856. It will be technologically and structurally upgraded to better withstand natural disasters like floods, hurricanes, and earthquakes.

“Today, I make this promise that whether you live in downtown Charleston or the farthest reaches of Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston counties, Roper St. Francis Healthcare will be a short drive away to serve your health care needs,” said Dr. Jeffrey DiLisi, RSFH president and CEO.

DiLisi said he plans to name a new location for the hospital in the coming weeks.