NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston’s former city hall location may soon have a new owner.

North Charleston confirmed to News 2 on Monday that the city’s finance committee is set to discuss selling the old city hall building off Mall Drive to Roper Hospital as part of their expansion and move to the North Charleston area.

That meeting will take place Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

North Charleston City Council will meet after the finance committee meeting to finalize any plans.

Roper announced in November 2021 that it planned to move off the Charleston peninsula, a move they said would allow patients to “easily access care closer to where they live and work.”

Additional details are expected to be released on Wednesday. News 2 has reached out to Roper St. Francis for comment, we are waiting to hear back.