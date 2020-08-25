Roper Saint Francis takes a stand for inclusion in hospitals

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Since the death of George Floyd, Roper Saint Francis leaders and the Diversity and Inclusion Council have recommitted to promoting a culture of inclusion in the health care system.

Roper Saint Francis Health Care has created a Diversion, Inclusion, and Health Equity Department which Director of the Ryan White Wellness Center for Roper Saint Francis, Kimberly Butler Willis, says will have a greater impact since community health often parallels with the efforts of diversity and inclusion.

“So we reinvigorated our board, we reinvigorated our DNI council and we started to have courageous conversations about race, race relations, and even racism here in the tri-county,” Willis said.

In an effort to promote inclusion the health care system is using signs to reinforce their belief system that state healthcare is a right, love is love, and black lives do matter.

“We wanted to make sure that we highlighted those undeserved, or marginalized, or sometimes even forgotten communities because we want them to know that you are important here,” mentioned Willis.

The signs are free for any patient, employee, and community member to be placed at businesses, homes, and around the hospitals.

Roper Saint Francis is also reviewing key human resources policies, developing a diverse talent pool, and providing additional diversity and inclusion training.

“Listen, just like COVID-19, systemic racism is a life or death issue for many black and brown people so why wouldn’t healthcare be a part of that conversation,” Willis added.