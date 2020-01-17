Roper St. Frances notifying patients after documents were improperly thrown out

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare is notifying thousands of patients after paper documents were improperly thrown out along with regular garbage.

On December 10th, officials with the healthcare provider say they noticed that documents relating to about 1,600 individuals were not correctly placed in a secure patient-record disposal bin for shredding at Windermere Family Medicine.

They say the documents could have included patients’ names, addresses, phone numbers, birthdays, appointments, prescription information, medical history and insurance notices.

No Social Security numbers or financial information for any patient was compromised.

An employee reportedly recognized the improper disposal and immediately notified the appropriate leaders.

There is no indication this information has been or will ever be improperly accessed, acquired or misused because garbage at the landfill is continually buried by additional garbage, Roper said in a release Friday.

As a caution, Roper is letting those who may be affected know all the steps they are taking to protect personally identifiable information. They have also taken internal corrective actions and conducted additional training regarding the importance of safeguarding patient information.

Roper is also conducting audits throughout its healthcare system on the proper use and storage of patient information to prevent this type of incident.

Anyone with concerns that their information may have been compromised can call the dedicated toll-free call center at 1-844-305-8392.