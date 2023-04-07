NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of Roper St. Francis employees jumped into action on Wednesday after witnessing a fiery crash outside of the Greer Transitions Clinic.

“We were getting ready for lunch, and as we were getting ready for lunch we heard like a crash,” explained Zavieria Meggett, a Certified Medical Assistant Specialist for the Roper St. Francis Greer Transitions Clinic.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, nine cars were involved in a crash in front of the clinic on Rivers Avenue. One of the vehicles was engulfed in flames.

Without hesitation, Meggett and her coworkers rushed to help before emergency services arrived.

“Pulling patients out of cars, putting them on the ground, making sure the scene was secure,” Meggett told News 2.

Marcela McGeorge was also on scene. As Roper’s Director of Emergency Services, she said she doesn’t typically work at the clinic, but she happened to be there at the time of the crash.

“We just went from car to car and most of the people were completely stunned or just not really with it at all and some of them were fighting us to get out of their cars,” McGeorge recalled.

Fortunately, they said the driver was out of the fiery car. According to SCHP, five people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The medical team was thankful they were in the right place at the right time.

“You know, I think we all just did what we felt like we needed to do in the moment. And you know, we’re not scared to help,” McGeorge said.

The crash is still under investigation.