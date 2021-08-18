Roper St. Francis Express Care facilities now accepting walk-in patients who want COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You no longer need to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Roper St. Francis Express Care facilities.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced Wednesday that all five of its express care centers are now accepting walk-in patients who are looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Any patient who is 12 or older can visit one of the local offices from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. to get their two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

“Our Express Cares are experiencing higher than normal wait times as a result of the surge of COVID-19 cases in the Lowcountry, so we ask for your patience if you had a scheduled appointment,” said Robert Briggs, a spokesman for Roper St. Francis Healthcare.

Roper Express Care offices are located on Folly Road on James Island, University Boulevard in North Charleston, North Main Street in Summerville, Ladson Road in Summerville and West Ashley Circle in West Ashley.

In addition to offering the vaccine, Briggs said Roper’s Express Care facilities can also treat most minor injuries or illnesses, like cold or flu symptoms, sore throats, sinus infections, earaches, and minor cuts.