Roper St. Francis Healthcare is gearing up to offer drive-thru vaccinations for people 70+

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare is gearing up to offer drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations for patients 70 and older.

“Roper St. Francis Healthcare is taking a bold step forward as it expands its COVID-19 vaccination efforts to the public by implementing drive-thru vaccines,” the healthcare system said in an announcement Friday.

When Governor Henry McMaster announced people 70 and older should begin making their appointments to receive the vaccine as part of the state’s distribution plan, leaders with Roper St. Francis and physicians immediately began planning ways to scale up vaccinations to reach more residents.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare has been working with city and state officials to secure space and acquire necessary approvals before they can implement the drive-thru testing site.

Right now, they have been focused on vaccinating its teammates, medical staff and other healthcare workers. Nearly 9,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in conference rooms across its four hospitals since December 15th.