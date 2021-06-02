Roper St. Francis Healthcare providing free high school sports physicals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare is preparing for high school sports next season by hosting free high school sports physical events at schools around the Lowcountry.

Teams of doctors, physical therapists and athletic trainers are participating to help athletes in the Lowcountry prepare for their sports seasons.

The events will help identify students with elevated blood pressure, vision problems, and even heart murmurs. Doctors will also identify orthopedic issues that sports trainers can work with during the sports seasons.

Over the years, the event has monitored weight of athletes and found that around 33% of the athletes were overweight or obese. They hope to provide guidance for nutrition and weight management, as well.

Students can arrange to be part of the clinics by reaching out to their school’s Athletic trainer. Students are seen first come, first serve at the scheduled times at each school.