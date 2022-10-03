CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Roper St. Francis Healthcare is offering complimentary screenings for some individuals on Thursday.

Breast specialists will perform free clinical breast exams for uninsured and underinsured individuals at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital on Oct. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To qualify, patients must be 18 years or older and not have had a breast exam in the past 12 months.

According to the South Carolina Cancer Alliance, approximately 3,845 women in the state are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

Breast cancer surgeon Dr. Philip Albaneze said early detection is key to fighting the disease. The United States Preventative Services Task Force recommends women aged 50 to 74 should get mammograms every other year.

“We are providing an opportunity to reach out to the community to provide an important service,” Dr. Albaneze said. “For those who believe they are not at risk, ‘breast cancer comes up whether or not you have a family history.’”

To register, call (843) 402-CARE or visit rsfh.com/cancer-classes.

Registration is required and participants must wear a mask.