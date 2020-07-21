Roper St. Francis now testing all inpatients for COVID-19, resuming some elective surgeries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis announced on Tuesday that they will be testing all inpatients for COVID-19.

Roper has had the goal of testing all inpatients for months, but due to the scarcity of testing materials, they previously were unable to accomplish the goal.

Universal testing will “better protect patients are caregivers by enabling the healthcare system to more quickly identify and isolate patients with COVID-19. It will also help ensure that scarce resources of personal protective equipment are used most appropriately.”

Roper says that 34% of all inpatients are COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, Roper resumed some elective surgeries at their James Island and Berkeley locations. On Wednesday, the Mount Pleasant location will resume some elective surgeries as well.