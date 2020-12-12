Roper St. Francis releases statement on the approval of Pfizer’s vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Roper St. Francis say they anticipate receiving limited shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine early next week.

Dr. Jeff DiLisi, Roper St. Francis President and CEO, released a statement saying “we know social distancing, hand washing and masking are critical, [but] the vaccine will be an even more powerful tool that we hope eventually will end this pandemic.”

He ended the statement by saying “Roper St. Francis Healthcare stands with the Food and Drug Administration in that the benefits of Pfizer’s vaccine outweigh its risks based on the totality of the scientific evidence.”