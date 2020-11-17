Doctors recommend COVID testing for safe holiday travels through the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Doctors recommend being tested for COVID-19 before traveling this Thanksgiving.

Roper St. Francis is offering COVID tests that provide results within two days. Recommendations also include quarantine for three to five days, even if you are healthy, experts suggest driving.

“You can stay in your car and you know everybody’s status in that car and you show up to grandma’s house and you haven’t been in contact with other people, you’re much more safe and less likely to transmit the disease if you gone from Charleston to Charlotte to Chicago,” said Dr. Robert Oliverio, Roper St. Francis.

You can get one of the COVID-19 tests from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all four Roper St. Francis Express Care locations.

Those locations are across the Lowcountry in James Island, Ladson, Summerville, and North Charleston.