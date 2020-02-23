Rotary Club of Charleston meets at The Citadel to the Rise Against Hunger

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Rotary Club of Charleston and the Charleston Breakfast Rotary Club are joining the movement to end hunger by the year 2030.

On Saturday, February 22, more than 80 rotarians along with volunteers from The Citadel and Charleston Charter School for Math and Science gathered at The Citadel to pack meals for the Rise Against Hunger organization.

The meal packages contain non-perishable food and will be given to people in third-world countries facing food insecurity.

The president of the Rotary Club of Charleston says Rise Against Hunger also helps provide education.

“Partnered with that food is going to be an opportunity to have them get to school, get education, so its really helping to address food insecurities around the world and also education.” Sandy Morckel, President, Rotary Club of Charleston

More than 15,000 food packages were assembled for delivery worldwide to people in South America, Africa, Asia, The Middle East, and Europe.