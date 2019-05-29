“Round” Holiday Inn receives $3M renovation

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A $3,000,000 renovation is now complete for the Holiday Inn Charleston Riverview.

You may know it as the “round” Holiday Inn.

The grand re-opening and a ribbon cutting ceremony get underway at 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

After that ceremony, guests are invited to venture up to the Harborview Restaurant for cocktails and Hors d’oeuvres with live music in the lobby and lounge.

The hotel has been dubbed the ugliest building in South Carolina. Leaders hope renovations will help change that mindset.