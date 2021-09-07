Routine bridge inspections bring upcoming right-lane closures beginning September 20 in Berkeley, Beaufort counties

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stephen – stock.adobe.com

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – CONSOR Engineers, LLC announces upcoming right-lane closures to take place in the areas of Berkeley and Beaufort counties beginning September 20 until September 25 for bridge inspections.

Berkeley County

The right lane on I-526 East over Beresford Creek between exits 23 B and 24 will be closed between 10 P.M. and 6 A.M. on September 23.

Then on September 24, the right lane on I-526 West over Beresford Creek between exits 24 and 23 between 10 P.M. and 6 A.M.

Beaufort County

The right lane on US-278 over Mackey Creek (bridge leading into Hilton Head Island) will be closed between 10 P.M. and 6 A.M.

DON’T MISS IT: Get the day’s top stories and breaking news in your inbox! Click here now

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES