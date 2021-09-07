Routine bridge inspections bring upcoming right-lane closures beginning September 20 in Berkeley, Beaufort counties

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – CONSOR Engineers, LLC announces upcoming right-lane closures to take place in the areas of Berkeley and Beaufort counties beginning September 20 until September 25 for bridge inspections.

Berkeley County

The right lane on I-526 East over Beresford Creek between exits 23 B and 24 will be closed between 10 P.M. and 6 A.M. on September 23.

Then on September 24, the right lane on I-526 West over Beresford Creek between exits 24 and 23 between 10 P.M. and 6 A.M.

Beaufort County

The right lane on US-278 over Mackey Creek (bridge leading into Hilton Head Island) will be closed between 10 P.M. and 6 A.M.