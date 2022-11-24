CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of turkey trotters are celebrating the Thanksgiving Day holiday after completing an annual run through downtown Charleston.

More than 7,000 people packed into Marion Square for the turkey trot – including families dressed in turkey costumes who got their morning boost before the day’s big feast.

“We like getting out and having something active to do. It’s fun to be here with all of the people and our family,” said runner Steve Forbes.

“It’s just fun being with our family and eating the feast,” added Anna Forbes.

Others spent the morning cheering for their family members in the Gobble Wobble 5K.

“I should be running or walking it actually. It’s an annual thing that we’ve done. It’s always been a cool event to attend,” said Matt Dailey, who cheered on the runners.

“It’s great to have a fresh start to the day for the festivities and to be out here in the fresh air and be thankful for everything,” said runner Allison Broomall.

At the finish line, two out-of-town visitors said starting their Thanksgiving with a quick run is a long-standing tradition.

“It felt great. The weather down here is awesome. I’m from Chicago so 60 degrees and sunny is really perfect,” said Ben Sykes.

“We’re going to eat a bunch of food, take a nap and watch some football,” added Jason Sykes.

While getting active the morning of Thanksgiving felt good, runners say the dinner is better.

“There’s some cooking going on this afternoon for a late lunch,” said Broomall.

Money raised during the race will go to 20 different charities across the tri-county.