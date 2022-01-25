Runoff election held Tuesday to fill vacant District 1 seat on Charleston City Council

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some voters in the City of Charleston and Berkeley County will head to the polls Tuesday for a special run-off election.

Voters will decide which candidate they want to fill a seat left vacant by former Charleston City Councilmember Marie Delcioppo, who served the Daniel Island and Wando communities.

Boyd Gregg and Shawn Pinkston are vying to take over for Delcioppo. They won the most votes in the special election two weeks ago.

Boyd Gregg led with 650 votes, followed by Shawn Pinkson with 420 votes, Jen Gibson with 417 votes, David Winkler with 263 votes, and Tony Fogle with 81 votes. Since no candidate received the majority vote of 50% +1, the race went into a runoff.

The former District 1 council member announced back in October that she would be stepping down due to a health challenge. She was elected to the seat in November 2019.

Polls for Tuesday’s runoff election are open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

POLLING LOCATIONS: