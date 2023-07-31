CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A former South Carolina banker and accomplice to convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh is expected to be sentenced in a federal courtroom on Tuesday.

Russell Laffitte was charged with six federal indictments tied to bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy, and three counts of misapplication of bank funds, and ultimately found guilty in November of last year.

It all stemmed from the financial crimes that allegedly led back to Alex Murdaugh – the disbarred attorney who was later found guilty of killing his wife and son.

The sentencing hearing is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. in downtown Charleston.