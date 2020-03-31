Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse permanently closes S. Market Street restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A downtown steakhouse has closed its doors for good.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse located on South Market Street announced it will be permanently closing this week.

The restaurant chain posted a message on its website thanking employees and guests for their support over the past five years.

That message goes on to say, “We have enjoyed being part of Charleston’s vibrant and much-loved food culture.”

There is no word why the steakhouse made the decision to close.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse has four other locations across South Carolina and can be found in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.