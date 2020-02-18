S.C. Lieutenant Governor hosts Regional Mass Transit Forum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local government officials and business owners held a Regional Mass Transit Forum on Monday to try and tackle the issue of public transportation, or lack thereof, in Charleston.

Plans for the Lowcountry Rapid Transit System- which aims to connect Charleston, North Charleston, and Summerville- aren’t expected to be completed until 2025.

The goal of Monday’s meeting was to come up with a plan for what to do now.

Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette says the best place to start is with low-hanging fruit:

“When I talk about low-hanging fruit, you know, we always have a great ideas to get rail, and long term plans, but we need immediate relief today. So with businesses in the room, and with local officials in the room, we have to look at how we come together. How we create incentives, how we give employers ideas, to ride share people.”

Citing northeastern cities like New York, D.C., and Boston as templates, Lt. Gov. Evette believes that we could get there, eventually:

“I think in South Carolina, we are able to do anything, I mean look at our growth, people look to move here from all over, and as our population grows, and it changes, you know like we talked about, public transportation isn’t just for people who can’t buy cars, or can’t afford vehicle, these are foe people who don’t want to.”

Longtime Charleston Council member Mike Seekings says that the goal of the meeting wasn’t just to gather ideas, but to get moving:

“I think what you heard around the table today, is leaders in this community, wanting to get moving and talking about their ideas and how we can actually start doing things that will help people in this with mobility, immediately.”

In the coming weeks, the Lt Gov. Evette will go to several other South Carolina cities to host similar meetings in an effort to bring the whole state together on the topic of transportation.

