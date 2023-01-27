NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- North Charleston Police Department Chief Reggie Burgess issued a statement Friday night following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

The body camera footage shows the arrest of the Memphis man who died three days after he was beaten by police on Jan. 7.

Five officers from the Memphis Police Department were fired and later charged with murder.

In his statement, Chief Burgess said he was “saddened and horrified” by Nichols’ death and extended heartfelt condolences to the 29-year-old’s family and friends.

He continued to say that he was “disturbed” by the officers’ actions and underscored the importance of instilling in officers “the sanctity of human life and their duty to intervene.”

Charleston Police Department Chief Luther Reynolds responded to the video prior to its release on Friday, also calling the footage “disturbing.”

Chief Reynolds further condemned the behavior of the five former officers and said their actions are not in line with the core values taught to officers who serve in his department.

Read Chief Burgess’ full statement below: