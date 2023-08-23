NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Retired educator Kim Wilson is still teaching lifelong lessons through a local non-profit with a mission to educate young men.

“These kids typically – when they walk through that door – they have a sack and that’s everything they own in the world,” said Wilson.

The local nonprofit, Project Home South Carolina Foundation, is looking to fill its three bedrooms with students and what are called house parents.

“We wanted to provide an environment where kids could thrive and continue their education and feel loved,” said Wilson.

The non-profit organization selects men who are homeless between the ages of 17 and 21 and helps them focus on their goals of graduating and beyond. But Wilson, who is involved in the project, says living in the house comes with house rules.

“What we expect from the kids is that if they live here then they have one thing we need them to do and that’s to stay in school full time and get a degree or diploma, and once they do that then we help them get wherever they want to be,” said Wilson.

Pictures on the back of a door in the kitchen show students who have left their mark in the house and created a family in the short time they have lived there.

“I know that the house parents still stay in touch with those kids today,’ said Wilson.

The house was built in 2017 and Wilson said since then ten students have graduated and two have gone on to college.

“The rewards that you get from helping somebody else, you can’t replace that with anything,” said Wilson.

The non-profit is currently looking for house parents. You can apply by clicking here.

Some of the perks of being a house parent include utilities and house-related costs paid by the foundation, but there is a list of expectations which include house parents should be married with no children, must live in the home, and provide supervision and support for the young adults.

“We can’t give you enough money, when a kid looks at you and says thank you or I love you, you made a difference in my life. You know we can’t, we can’t pay you for that. That’s what we work for,” said Wilson.