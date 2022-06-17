CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With temperatures in the mid-90s expected this weekend, lots of Lowcountry residents will be looking for ways to cool off.

Thankfully, Charleston Waterkeeper has given the all-clear for swimming in most of the local waterways, so there are ample options to beat the heat!

Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria in only one site- Hendricks Park.

It’s been nothing but bad news at Hendricks Park in North Charleston as it shows RED for the seventh consecutive week. Swimming and other water-based activities are not recommended.

But, that’s where the bad news stops!

After a mixed showing last week, Mt. Pleasant looks good all around, with GREENS in every part of Shem Creek and Hobcaw Creek.

The same goes for James Island where Upper Ellis Creek has improved, showing GREEN this week. Sol Legare, Wappoo Cut, and Clark Sound are clear for swimmers, too!

Thinking of taking the boat out on Charleston Harbor? You should be safe to drop anchor and swim at all parts of the harbor from Melton Peter Demetre Park to Battery Beach.

No signs of trouble for beachgoers as Charleston Waterkeeper has given the all-clear for Folly Beach this week. No data was collected for Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Kiawah Island, or Seabrook Island, but all showed GREENS in last week’s report.

You can explore the map here.