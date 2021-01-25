Safety and connectivity improvements to begin Monday on Brigade Street in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Safety and connectivity improvements will begin on Monday for a corridor that will connect to the future ‘Lowcountry Lowline’ project.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working in partnership with the City of Charleston to provide safety and connectivity improvements on Brigade Street.

City leaders say the improvements will benefit people walking, bicycling, taking transit and driving – they say the corridor will be the first in Charleston with protected bike lanes.

“The improvements – designed to increase visibility of pedestrians, make it easier to cross the street on foot and by bike and encourage appropriate vehicle speeds – will be made along Brigade Street from the future Lowcountry Lowline to Huguenin Avenue,” said Jack O’Toole, Director of Communications for the City of Charleston.

Improvements include:

• Corridor paving with new crosswalk markings that are more visible to drivers

• Bike lanes and pavement markings at driveways and intersections

• Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons (RRFBs) to remind drivers traveling on Meeting Street of their legal obligation to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk

• Curb extensions to improve visibility of pedestrians, shorten the crossing distance and encourage slower turning speeds

“Brigade Street is emerging as a key east-west corridor that will serve as an important connection between the planned Lowcountry Lowline and residences and businesses located on and near Morrison Drive,” said O’Toole in a news release. “It is a primary route of the People Pedal Plan, which was approved by City Council in 2018 as a part of the Citywide Transportation Plan.”

The corridor improvements and protected bikeway project is in response to the community’s call for better safety for all modes of transportation.

The project was designed in collaboration with the North Central, East Central and Bridgeview Neighborhood Associations, Enough Pie and Charleston Moves.