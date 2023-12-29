BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Many people across the tri-county will ring in the new year with bright and colorful fireworks displays. But those who are setting off their own fireworks are encouraged to keep safety top of mind.

Rodney Christensen is the founder of Road Show Fireworks and runs eight fireworks stands in the Lowcountry. He said staying safe while using firecrackers is always important.

“Obviously, if you’re shooting in the air shooting, shooting fountains down on the ground or whatever, make sure you’ve got a cleared area. Never turn your back on a lit firework or even a discharged firework because things do happen. You want to keep your eyes on it at all times,” he said.

Never allow children to handle fireworks, and do not hold lighted fireworks in your hands. Officials say you should not point or throw fireworks at another person and avoid re-lighting or handling malfunctioning fireworks.

Other tips include keeping a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire. Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before throwing them in the garbage can.

Christensen said he wants people to have a good time as well when purchasing from his stands. “We have a lot of safe and sane fireworks. Safe and sane is where they don’t make a lot of noise, but they have some color,” he explained. “We’ve been doing that for animals and autism.”

But before you run out and spend cash on fireworks, it’s worth noting that where you can launch fireworks depends on where you live.

It is legal to set off fireworks in Berkeley County. But again, they remind celebrators to do so safely and responsibly. “Be mindful about fireworks and the time. Once New Year’s is over, please be considerate of your neighbors,” the department told News 2.

Buying and setting off fireworks in the City of Charleston and most of the area islands is illegal; however, you can use sparklers.

There are no laws set in unincorporated Charleston County. Fireworks are allowed from 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. on New Year’s Eve in unincorporated Dorchester County.

Also, there may be rules about fireworks from your homeowner’s association.

North Charleston, Hanahan, Goose Creek, Mount Pleasant, James Island, Summerville and Moncks Corner all allow fireworks. But the hours can vary.