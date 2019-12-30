Safety tips from Mt. Pleasant Police ahead of New Year’s Eve

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The decorations are going up inside the Yorktown for the eighth annual Yorktown Countdown New Year’s Eve Party, but behind all of the celebration is a lot of careful planning to make sure everyone stays safe on the festive night.

Brooke Griffin, Assistant Public Information Officer for Patriots Point, says that their main concern is making sure people don’t drink and drive.

“You’re coming to an event to drink, so it really is the smartest option to [use] Uber [or] Lyft, and really have your ride prepared ahead of time. If people do drive they can park in our main lot, it is free, there’s no charge to park here for the party. Security also wanted to make sure if you did drink too much, and you did drive, go ahead and call an Uber, your car will be safe here overnight and you can just come back and get it in the morning.”

Inspector Christopher Rosier with the Mt. Pleasant Police Department has worked the event for seven of the last eight years.

“Our main thing that were putting out this year is we want you to Uber to wherever you’re going, that way there is not even a chance of you getting behind the wheel impaired to drive back to your destination. So if you start out with the Uber or Lyft or taxi or whatever service you use, if you take that route to your destination, then you have no choice but to take that route back home.”

While there won’t be any DUI checkpoints in Mt. Pleasant, there will be checkpoints throughout the greater Charleston area. Inspector Rosier said there will still be strong police presence on the roads.

“We’re going to have our entire traffic team out for New Year’s Eve as well as…extra patrol officers monitoring our main highways throughout the town.”