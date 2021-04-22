Salvation Army to close Family Store in North Charleston due to low traffic, sales

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Salvation Army is closing its Family Store in North Charleston at the end of the month.

They say the store, which is located on Rivers Avenue, has been unable to reach enough sales to cover daily operating expenses and taking money from other essential programs and services.

“The Salvation Army Family Stores provide resources to fund the programs for people in need, but the store has been running at a loss and draining resources from other services,” said Captain Mike Michels, leader of The Salvation Army of Charleston. “By closing the store, resources can be put back into our programs, helping the people that need it the most.”

Leaders say the closure does not impact the emergency financial assistance and food programs The Salvation Army provides to the community and the administrative and social services remain in the same location.

The Salvation Army is actively searching for a new location with lower overhead and hopes the closure is temporary.