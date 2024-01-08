ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Sandbags are being made available to Isle of Palms residents ahead of severe weather that is expected to impact the area on Tuesday.

Residents can find the sandbags at the city’s Public Safety Building on J.C. Long Boulevard at no charge. Sand is also available at the Large Municipal Parking Lot on Pavilion Drive.

Strong to severe storms are forecast to move through the Lowcountry on Tuesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding. A high wind watch is in effect for Charleston County from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials with the city say sandbags are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There is a limit of 10 per person.