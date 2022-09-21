BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sangaree Middle School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to the presence of smoke in the building.

A message sent to parents on Wednesday afternoon said students and staff members were evacuated as a precaution and that all students were safe.

District officials said fire crews responded to the school and determined it was safe for students and staff to return to the building.

“Maintenance staff will respond to address an electrical issue. The staff and students have resumed normal schedules,” said Katie Tanner, a spokeswoman for the school district.