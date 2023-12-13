CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Forget the sleigh, Santa Claus made a special visit to families at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in a helicopter!

The holiday season can be a difficult time for children and families to spend in the hospital. So, Santa decided to visit the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital on Wednesday morning to make sure children and their families are staying cheerful this December.

Santa left his reindeer at home and opted for a helicopter flight and landed on the hospital’s roof.

Many children were able to meet with Santa after landing.