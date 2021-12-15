Santa rides his Harley to deliver gifts to children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We all know Santa rides a sleigh as he delivers gifts, but in the Lowcountry, Santa rides a Harley as he delivers gifts and helps bring a smile to children’s faces.

Wednesday, Santa dropped the reins of his sleigh and picked up the handlebars of his Harley.

“This is our favorite day of the year,” Ronald McDonald House development director Alix Tew said. “This is when the police department comes and Santa comes and Mrs. Clause, and they bring toys and joyed all of our families here at the house.”

The Charleston Police Department loaded up trucks full of gifts and delivered them to children at the Ronald McDonald House.

“Our families get so excited by this day,” Tew said. “They just can’t believe what they’re seeing, what looks like the entire police department coming down the street. Santa’s on his motorcycle and Mrs. Clause is there. Yeah, it’s huge for them.”

The police department has worked with the Ronald McDonald House for three years and says this bond is special.

“I love seeing the joy, the smiles, the laughs,” Charleston police officer Frederic Mallett said. “It brings that Christmas spirit in full pledge and it just reminds me of me being with my family just seeing them open up gifts and stuff. It makes everybody just so happy.”

The gifts were donated by community members and businesses on King Street, who understand the importance of giving back. “You never know when you could be in a situation when somebody’s giving to you,” Mallett said. “So, whenever you get that opportunity to give back it’s always important and very helpful. You never know how much it means to somebody when you give them something.”