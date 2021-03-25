Santee Cooper awarded for outstanding safety practices

Crews restore power after hurricane Isaias moved through the Grand Strand causing damage to buildings and power lines. Photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. Paul Zoeller/Santee Cooper

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper on Wednesday was awarded second place in the American Public Power Association’s (AAPA) Safety Award of Excellence.

The second place ranking was out of 329 utilities nationwide.

AAPA ranked utilities based on their “number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records during 2020.” The incidence rate “is based on the number of work-related

reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2020, as defined by the

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).”

Santee Cooper was also recognized by the SC Chamber of Commerce for the successful safety record of 2020.