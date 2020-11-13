Santee Cooper begins controlled spilling at Santee Dam after heavy rainfall

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper is working to manage lake levels after recent heavy rainfall increased inflows to the utility’s lake system.

That is why the company started a controlled spilling operation on Friday at the Santee Dam on Lake Marion.

According to a news release, the flow began at noon at a rate of 10,000 cubic feet of water per second into the Santee River, and will increase the spill to 20,000 cubic feet of water per second on Saturday. They say it will continue until further notice.

“Santee Cooper’s dams and dikes are secure,” the company said on Friday, reminding residents that spilling is a normal part of their hydro operations in periods of increased inflows into the lakes.