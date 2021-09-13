Santee Cooper celebrates 20 years of generating ‘Green Power’

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – One of South Carolina’s largest power providers, Santee Cooper, recognizes generating 1.2 million megawatt-hours (MWh) of Green Power in the past 20 years, increasing the company’s Green Power portfolio.

Santee Cooper was the first power company in the state to generate electricity from methane gas, also known as “Green Power,” where potent methane gas deposits from landfills are collected and converted, resulting in less greenhouse gas emissions.

“When I think about Santee Cooper and Green Power, I often think about firsts,” says Jim Rabon, senior manager of conservation and energy efficiency. We introduced solar power to utility customers in 2006. We also installed the first-in-the-state, utility-scale solar program and, even today, we’re expanding that greatly.”

Green Power is a form of “Green-e Energy®, as it reduces the demand for non-renewable natural resources and increases energy dependence to preserve the environment.

Santee Cooper’s generates 29 megawatts of Green Power from six landfill gas generating sites across the state located in Horry, Lee, Georgetown, Richland, Anderson, and Berkeley counties.

“Without this vacuum system, the methane would escape outside of the hill through breakouts. For example, you get some rain causing a little erosion coming down the hill where it separates the gas, and the gas will start bubbling up through the ground. That puts the methane in the ecosystem,” explained Drake Morris, Environmental Specialist at Horry County Solid Waste Authority.

Santee Cooper ultimately provides electricity to 2 million people across the state through its low-cost, reliable, and environmental-friendly services through inventive partnerships and projects.

For more information, visit santeecooper.com and follow #PoweringSC on social media.