Santee Cooper leaders expected to appoint new CEO in the Lowcountry

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper’s Board of Directors are expected to meet Monday here in the Lowcountry.

The Human Resources Committee is expected to talk about the appointment of a chief executive officer. It comes after Governor Henry McMaster withdrew his pick for the position back in May.

Gov. McMaster had appointed former State Attorney General Charlie Condon as interim board chairman.

The board also expects to get legal advice about the failed nuclear reactors north of Columbia, which you are still paying for every month.