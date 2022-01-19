Santee Cooper moves to OPCON 4 ahead of winter weather

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Ahead of the anticipated effects of this weekend’s winter weather, including freezing rain, Santee Cooper on Wednesday moved to OPCON 4 alert status.

With about 2 million South Carolinians depending on Santee Cooper for their electricity and water utilities, the state-owned utility company shifted to OPCON 4 on noon Wednesday.

Santee Cooper said that the latest alert status means “there is a possible threat” to the utility’s electric system, “but effects may be limited or uncertain.”

Santee Cooper is primarily focusing on the following items while under OPCON 4:

Checking and fueling vehicles, including line trucks

Making sure communications equipment is in proper working order

Checking inventory and procuring supplies as needed, such as utility poles, electric transformers and associated equipment.

“Santee Cooper is monitoring the forecast and preparing for another round of winter weather. Our main goals include being prepared, keeping our crews and customers safe, and keeping the lights on for all of our customers across the state,” said Mike Poston, Chief Customer Officer. “We will begin restoration efforts as soon as we safely can if we experience outages from this winter weather.”

To report outages and/or find information on storm safety, customers can go to stormcenter.santeecooper.com, they can also report outages at (888) 769-7688.