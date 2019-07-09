Santee Cooper officially welcomes new CEO

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s official – there is a new leader at the helm of Santee Cooper.

Mark Bonsall, who was sworn in Tuesday morning, is now the CEO at Santee Cooper and said the single priority issue is the resource plan they will send to the General Assembly’s department of administration in January, of how the state-owned utility might be able to operate itself without being sold.

Bonsall’s yearly salary at $1.1 million plus a potential bonus of $250,000 is much more than Santee Cooper has ever paid a CEO.

He said how much customers pay for service must be his main priority and said he would not rule out possible layoffs.

“I’m not gonna make any promises on day one about a reduction in workforce; I’m not gonna come with the idea that that’s an absolute necessity either,” he said. “I’m going to assess the situation.”

So, a major priority at Santee Cooper is going to be working on that proposal to submit to the General Assembly in January.