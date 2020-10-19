Santee Cooper to discuss powering Century Aluminum after recent ruling against the City of Goose Creek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper’s board is expected to discuss powering Century Aluminum in Berkeley County during a meeting Monday.

Last week, a judge in South Carolina ruled that the state-owned utility is the only one that can power Century Aluminum and not the City of Goose Creek.

Santee Cooper’s board now plans to seek legal advice behind closed doors.

The City of Goose Creek worked to create its own utility to power the Mount Holly plant and even included the plan in a recent election.

City leaders also wanted to incorporate the plant into city limits.

According to the court, Santee Cooper’s exclusive right to serve the facility was established decades ago by the SC General Assembly: first in 1974 when it decided that “Santee Cooper should be assigned certain areas, premises, and customers it had the right and obligation to serve without competition,” and again in 1984, when it “carved out certain premises Santee Cooper was then serving from other utilities’ territories and mandated those premises ‘must continue to be so served’ by Santee Cooper.”

Additionally, the court ruled that the agreement for future operations created by the City of Goose Creek and Century Aluminum delegates powers to Century which are reserved for a government body such as the City Council.