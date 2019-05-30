Santee Cooper warns of scam calls targeting customers

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WBTW) – Santee Cooper is warning people of scam calls targeting customers.

“Customers reported scammers calling them telling them to buy a prepaid credit card and pay immediately to keep their electric service,“ a press release from Santee Cooper said. “Santee Cooper would never require you to purchase a prepaid card or ask you to pay on the spot.“

Santee Cooper is investigating and asks any scam calls to be reported to the utility’s customer care center at 843-761-8000 or by emailing customercare@santeecooper.com.