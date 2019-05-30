Santee Cooper warns of scam calls targeting customers

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WBTW) Santee Cooper is warning people of scam calls targeting customers.

Customers reported scammers calling them telling them to buy a prepaid credit card and pay immediately to keep their electric service, a press release from Santee Cooper said. Santee Cooper would never require you to purchase a prepaid card or ask you to pay on the spot.

Santee Cooper is investigating and asks any scam calls to be reported to the utility’s customer care center at 843-761-8000 or by emailing customercare@santeecooper.com.

