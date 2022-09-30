MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper is making sure customers who lost power during Hurricane Ian know what steps to take during the recovery period.

Ian made landfall near Georgetown County as a Category 1 hurricane just after 2:00 p.m. Friday. As of 3:00 p.m., Santee Cooper reported that over 28,000 customers in Berkeley, Georgetown, and Horry counties were without power.

Santee Cooper tried to prevent the outages by keeping line and tree crews out as long as possible before the weather became too severe. Once the worst of the weather passed, crews went back out to resume restoration. Helicopters will be out assisting with the process as soon as they are cleared to fly.

35 contract and mutual aid crews from other states have been brought in to help.

In the meantime, Santee Cooper said that customers experiencing power outages should do the following: