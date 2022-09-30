MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper is making sure customers who lost power during Hurricane Ian know what steps to take during the recovery period.
Ian made landfall near Georgetown County as a Category 1 hurricane just after 2:00 p.m. Friday. As of 3:00 p.m., Santee Cooper reported that over 28,000 customers in Berkeley, Georgetown, and Horry counties were without power.
Santee Cooper tried to prevent the outages by keeping line and tree crews out as long as possible before the weather became too severe. Once the worst of the weather passed, crews went back out to resume restoration. Helicopters will be out assisting with the process as soon as they are cleared to fly.
35 contract and mutual aid crews from other states have been brought in to help.
In the meantime, Santee Cooper said that customers experiencing power outages should do the following:
- Check your circuit panel or fuse box. If you have circuit breakers, flip the main breaker switch to the “off” position, then back to the “on” position. If you have fuses, check your fuse box and replace any fuses that have blown.
- If it’s safe, check the outside disconnect below your meter (not all buildings have an outside disconnect).
- Check with your neighbors to see if they have power.
- Visit stormcenter.santeecooper.com or call 888-769-7688 to report the outage. Be prepared to give the following information:
- Account name and location.
- Telephone number.
- Nature of problem (power outage, partial power, dim or flickering lights, etc.).
- Any additional information (line down, loud noises, etc.).