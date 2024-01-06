CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire that burned at a commercial building on Savannah Highway early Saturday morning may have been intentionally set.

Charleston Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said a citizen went to Station 10 to report a possible fire at a strip of businesses, known as Parkwood Professional Building, shortly after 9:00 a.m.

“At nearly the same time, the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center dispatched units following multiple 911 calls reporting smoke in the area,” Julazadeh said.

Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, along with Charleston County EMS, and the Charleston Police Department responded to the scene.

Firefighters quickly arrived to find smoke coming from the front of the single-story commercial building. Smoke and fire was then found coming from a window behind the building.

“Fire crews worked to simultaneously attack the fire while searching the building for occupants. No occupants were found in the building during the search,” said Chief Julazadeh.

The fire was brought under control in less than twenty minutes and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators determined the fire started in a vacant tenant space near the back of the commercial building and was intentionally set, according to Julazadeh.

Officials are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who may have photos or videos the incident, or leading up to the incident, could help with reconstructing the timeline and conditions.

Photos and videos can be emailed to CFDmedia@charleston-sc.gov, or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if you have a tip.