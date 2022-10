NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a possible shooting on Scarsdale Avenue shortly after 4:00 p.m.

A male victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials said the man died at the scene.

No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.