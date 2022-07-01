CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston has canceled its planned Independence Day concert and fireworks event on Saturday due to expected rain.

The Charleston Symphony was set to hold a free concert at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park followed by a fireworks show.

But city leaders on Friday said significant water already on the field and more rain anticipated through Saturday has forced them to cancel the event.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed,” said city Director of Cultural Affairs Scott Watson. “This promised to be a great family event, and we hate to have to cancel. That said, we want to thank the Charleston Symphony for all the hard work they put into planning an outstanding show, and for immediately volunteering to perform at another special free end-of-summer celebration, which we’ll announce as soon as the details have been finalized.”

Ticketholders who reserved paid parking while claiming their free tickets online will receive automatic refunds from the Charleston RiverDogs’ ticketing office.

You can find a list of other Fourth of July events and fireworks shows happening across the Lowcountry by clicking here.

Note: The Charleston RiverDogs will have a baseball game and fireworks show at Joe Riley Park on Monday, July 4. That event is NOT canceled.

Image courtesy Adobe Creative Express.