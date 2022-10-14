SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A new mixed-use development – set to provide housing, shops, and medical services – was unveiled Friday in Summerville.

“This is a big project,” said Summerville Mayor Rickey Waring. “There’s a lot of stuff in it, you know, with Roper coming in. That was very exciting.”

A 40,000-square-foot medical facility for Roper St. Francis will be built near the intersection of Berlin G Myers and Highway 78.

“That will include front door services like orthopedics, women’s ambulatory care, specialty services supporting those front door services, and then the services the public needs like radiology,” said Dr. Robert Oliverio with Roper St. Francis Healthcare.

In addition to the new medical services building, a 473-unit apartment complex, “The Residences at Sawmill,” will be constructed on the property, which borders the Sawmill Branch canal and greenway.

There will also be several parcels that will be available for small businesses of various types, which will make this project a huge deal for Summerville as it grows into the future.

The project is part of the Tax Increment Financing District, or TIF, which Mayor Waring believes will generate money and help the town in the future.

“It’s the anchor for the TIF district that we’ve got going and it’s going to generate a lot of money for a good period of time,” Mayor Waring said.

Mayor Waring said growth is coming no matter what, and he is glad to see growth like the Sawmill project that provides not only medical but residential and other needed small businesses.

Roper’s facility is expected to be in operation by 2025. Developers say they hope to have the apartments begin to get ready by the end of the first quarter of next year.