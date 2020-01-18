Saying #farewellbricks at the South Carolina Aquarium

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – After a year of being on display, the Bricks Alive installation at the South Carolina Aquarium will be closing down, but not without a proper send-off.

In honor of International Legos Day on January 28th, the aquarium will be hosting multiple contests for Lego lovers of all ages:

Contest #1: The first 50 people to enter the Aquarium will win a Legos themed prize.

Contest #2: The person who guesses the correct, or closets number of Legos inside a clear box (located on the Information Center Desk) will win a Lego building kit prize.

Contest #3: A winner shall be chosen at random from the #farewellbricks social media posting. To enter this contest, simply find the Beehive Lego structure, take a selfie in front of it and tag your Instagram post #farewellbricks, or post the selfie to the SC Aquarium Facebook page with the same hashtag. The winner of this contest will take home the Beehive Lego structure.



The Aquarium will be having their final two weekend Lego themed Animal Enrichment events on Saturday January 18th, and 25th.

The absolute final chance to catch an Animal Enrichment with Legos will be on the 28th.

To purchase tickets to the South Carolina Aquarium, click here.

Behind the scenes look at building the Albino Gator :

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.