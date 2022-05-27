COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Eligible South Carolinians age 60 and up can apply for $25 fresh produce vouchers through the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).

SFMNP is a seasonal USDA grant program that aims to provide seniors with nutritious produce while supporting SC farmers.

The program returns June 1.

According to the SC Department of Social Services, the program grants eligible participants vouchers to purchase fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community-supported programs.

The program is available for seniors in the following Lowcountry counties:

Beaufort County

Berkeley County

Charleston County

Colleton County

Dorchester County

Georgetown County

Williamsburg County

Eligible seniors can apply for the program in person and receive their vouchers on-site.

Vouchers are distributed in the form of five checks valued at $5 each.

Applicants must to bring proof of identity, age, and household income.

“To qualify, South Carolina residents must be age 60 or older with a yearly income of $23,828 or less

($32,227 for 2 people), report their household size (jointly or separately), and have a legal form of

identification,” said Danielle Jones of SCDSS.

To apply in person, find the location distribution center by county here.

To apply online visit benefitsportal.dss.sc.gov.