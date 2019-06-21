SC Aeronautical Training Center on track and within budget

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The new South Carolina Aeronautical Training Center is within budget and on track to open in the fall.



Within two month, more than 5300 students will fill the new training center on Trident Technical College’s campus. “It’s not just a building, we are creating a culture so that our local residents will get great paying jobs,” Trident Tech’s President, Dr. Mary Thornley said.

Dr. Thornley has been looking forward to seeing this project come to fruition for year. The project has been in the works for nearly a decade. “What we are going to do the aeronautical training center is prepare our local students for well paying jobs in aeronautics and well paying jobs in aeronautics and advanced manufacturing what is more exciting then that,” she said.



Thursday Dr. Thornley gave North Charleston city officials an update that the project is within budget and on schedule to open in the fall. The 80 million dollar project has been funded through federal, state, local and private sources. Locally, North Charleston gave one million and Charleston County gave more than 18 million in cash.

The 224,000 sq. ft. building will have classrooms, labs, open bays for air crafts, training spaces for Boeing employees and more. Dr. thornley says the new training center is advancing the aeronautical culture. “That our boys and girls begin to think, yeah i see myself working on that factory floor, I can see myself manufacturing an airplane.”

Coursework information is already listed on the college’s website. Click here, if interested.