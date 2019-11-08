SC Aeronautical Training Center to open Friday at Trident Technical College

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Technical College is making it easier for South Carolinians to enter jobs in the advanced manufacturing and aerospace sector.

The college will present its brand-new Aeronautical Training Center on Friday.

Seven years in the making and costing $80 million, this new facility will provide hands-on-training right here at home.

The three-story facility is located on Trident’s main campus and houses 22 classrooms and 25 training labs, and high-tech advanced manufacturing equipment – including 3D printers and programmable robotic equipment.

Students will also be able to learn how to manufacture composite material used in airplanes, cars, and boats.

On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially open the South Carolina Aeronautical Training Center’s doors.

“This is the inspirational place where we are going to create an aeronautical culture, an aerospace culture, so that young kids can have dreams that can be realized with training that they can get right here in this facility,” said Trident Technical College’s President, Dr. Mary Thornley.

Governor Henry McMaster will give the opening remarks at the grand opening celebration. It’s scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m.